Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,647 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.24. 501,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,794. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $42.93 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

