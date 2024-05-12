Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,383.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $606,383.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total transaction of $1,069,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,217.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,568 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,502 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE AVY traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.61. 382,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,858. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.91. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $158.93 and a 12-month high of $228.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.35 and a 200 day moving average of $203.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.30%.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.