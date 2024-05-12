Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.28% of Saul Centers worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BFS. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 1.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Saul Centers by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 3.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BFS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.89. 39,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,709. The firm has a market cap of $884.62 million, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.52. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.05 and a 52 week high of $41.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 136.42%.

In other news, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $325,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 146,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,486.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Saul Centers news, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 8,600 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $325,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 146,706 shares in the company, valued at $5,545,486.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Page Lansdale sold 5,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $208,470.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,181.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $425,730. Insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on Saul Centers in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.50 price target for the company.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

