Rossmore Private Capital Lowers Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Rossmore Private Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:JMST opened at $50.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

