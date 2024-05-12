Rossmore Private Capital Acquires 200 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $1,029,000. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 42,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,018,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 148,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after buying an additional 42,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC raised their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.3 %

C stock opened at $63.53 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $63.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 62.72%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

