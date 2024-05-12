Rossmore Private Capital Buys 4,000 Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA)

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital owned about 2.27% of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,261,000. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 100,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 24,809 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CSA stock opened at $68.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 million, a P/E ratio of -33.99 and a beta of 1.11. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.37.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Announces Dividend

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0183 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s payout ratio is presently -40.10%.

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

