Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Position Raised by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 763.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $124.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.65 and its 200-day moving average is $119.69. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $80.28 and a one year high of $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $88.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 117.31%.

BX has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.65.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.62 per share, for a total transaction of $301,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,133.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,851 shares of company stock worth $357,137 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

