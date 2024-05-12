Rossmore Private Capital Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,078 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Argus increased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.46.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $105.79 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

