First City Capital Management Inc. Has $322,000 Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

First City Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 835 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 166,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,291,000 after buying an additional 20,018 shares during the period. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $850,000. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $989,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,330 shares of company stock valued at $11,713,578. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GS stock opened at $454.73 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $458.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $146.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.79 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

