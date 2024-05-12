First City Capital Management Inc. Has $450,000 Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 54,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 354.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NOBL opened at $99.77 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.73.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

