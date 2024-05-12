First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,266 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

First City Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 597,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,489,000 after buying an additional 44,516 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 70,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 17,074.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 74,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 73,590 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Northern Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $86.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.38 and a 200-day moving average of $80.74. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $89.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.92.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,703.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,462,687.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

