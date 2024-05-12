First City Capital Management Inc. Has $730,000 Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,601,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,080 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 86.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,153 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 27.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,263,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,571 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3,167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,869,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,580,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,216,000 after buying an additional 850,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of KHC opened at $36.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.90. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $40.81.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

