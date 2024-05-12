Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Holdings Cut by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $669,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 187.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,472.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $857,415.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,504.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,472.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,444 shares of company stock valued at $3,820,597. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,427,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.87 and a fifty-two week high of $119.01. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.