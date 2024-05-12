Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $6,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGUS. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,398,000. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 238,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 51,350 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 257,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 23,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 291,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 62,170 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.27. 403,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,972. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.87. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

