Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,610 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $12,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 591,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,913,000 after acquiring an additional 90,932 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $122,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 14.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 13.7% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. US Capital Advisors lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.64. 4,673,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,500,967. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average of $36.14. The stock has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

