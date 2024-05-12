Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,847 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $16,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000.

NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $74.81. The stock had a trading volume of 98,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,288. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.78. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $76.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

