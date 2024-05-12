United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Holdings Lowered by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up approximately 0.8% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $17,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URI. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1,525.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 65 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,485.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,713 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,384 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE URI traded up $8.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $698.13. 352,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.91 and a fifty-two week high of $732.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $683.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $597.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $600.79.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

