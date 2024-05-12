First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 448 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First City Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,290 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 38,609 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,183,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 45.3% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.48.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of QCOM opened at $182.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $184.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.95 and its 200 day moving average is $149.05.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,416 shares of company stock valued at $9,804,298. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

