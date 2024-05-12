Donoghue Forlines LLC Cuts Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,770 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 283.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in ONEOK by 605.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock opened at $80.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $81.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.81 and its 200 day moving average is $72.37.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

