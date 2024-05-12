Donoghue Forlines LLC Cuts Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.47.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.0 %

MCHP opened at $91.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $96.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.58.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.87%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

