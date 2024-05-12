Donoghue Forlines LLC Decreases Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Carter’s by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carter’s

In other news, Director Mark Hipp sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $153,262.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,055.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CRI shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRI

Carter’s Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CRI opened at $69.05 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $88.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.24. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

About Carter’s

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.