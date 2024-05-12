Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Announces Earnings Results

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Natera had a negative return on equity of 51.09% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Natera updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $9.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.29. 3,499,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,271. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $108.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.13.

In other Natera news, Director Herm Rosenman sold 93,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $6,513,912.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,088.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Natera news, Director Herm Rosenman sold 93,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $6,513,912.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,088.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $3,137,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,388,132.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 410,750 shares of company stock worth $35,002,520. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

