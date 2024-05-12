Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNPR

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.6 %

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Shares of JNPR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.64. 1,405,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,719. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $193,480.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 997,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,755,951.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $3,645,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $193,480.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 997,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,755,951.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,981,530 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.