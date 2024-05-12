Conflux (CFX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $853.41 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. In the last week, Conflux has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $853.41 million and $19.32 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000344 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,459.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.29 or 0.00706970 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.99 or 0.00133473 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009586 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00043655 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00069454 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.68 or 0.00217614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.35 or 0.00101496 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,999,293,377 coins and its circulating supply is 4,036,817,173 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,999,166,118.6 with 4,036,666,104.33 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.21088172 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $21,348,121.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

