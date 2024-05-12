NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Raised by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,885 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 134.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in NIKE by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NKE stock opened at $90.94 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $123.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.64 and a 200-day moving average of $102.70. The firm has a market cap of $137.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Oppenheimer lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

