622 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Bought by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 69,354.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,486,000 after buying an additional 820,465 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after acquiring an additional 595,697 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 23.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,467,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,217,000 after acquiring an additional 461,614 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,073.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 406,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $287,020,000 after purchasing an additional 371,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,075,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,674,868 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $808.73.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $729.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.61 billion, a PE ratio of 78.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $446.65 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $748.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $718.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

