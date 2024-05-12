Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,048 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 73,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in Envista by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Envista by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 102,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Envista by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Envista by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Envista from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair downgraded Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

Envista Price Performance

NYSE NVST opened at $18.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.31. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $36.14.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envista had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

