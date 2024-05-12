Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $265.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $213.80 and a 1-year high of $291.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.93 and a 200-day moving average of $255.54.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.7 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total transaction of $1,769,882.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.33.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

