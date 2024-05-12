HI (HI) Trading 3.3% Lower This Week

HI (HI) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 12th. HI has a market cap of $1.38 million and $233,361.59 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HI has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011414 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00011462 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001517 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,386.71 or 0.99930067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013207 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008749 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004062 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00049675 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $231,216.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

