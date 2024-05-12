Pecaut & CO. Increases Stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Pecaut & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $211,000.

BATS ESGV traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.13. The company had a trading volume of 161,265 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.26.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

