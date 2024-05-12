Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) Shares Bought by Strategic Equity Management

Strategic Equity Management increased its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,262 shares during the quarter. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF comprises about 3.1% of Strategic Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Strategic Equity Management owned 1.42% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 139.2% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of TPHD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,475. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.35. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

