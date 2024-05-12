First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. reduced its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Pecaut & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pecaut & CO. owned 0.05% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 44,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CIBR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.47. 228,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,026. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $40.11 and a 12-month high of $59.33.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.