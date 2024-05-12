Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Position Raised by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Pecaut & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pecaut & CO. owned approximately 0.12% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,094.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

PAVE traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.38. 748,404 shares of the stock were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.