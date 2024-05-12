SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Position Reduced by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 3.8% of Pecaut & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,149,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,547 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,180,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,846,000 after acquiring an additional 182,515 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,447,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,826,000 after acquiring an additional 350,344 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,745,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,583,000 after acquiring an additional 619,609 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,205. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.84 and a 52 week high of $74.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.62.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

