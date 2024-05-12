iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) is Pecaut & CO.’s 2nd Largest Position

Pecaut & CO. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,959 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 10.1% of Pecaut & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pecaut & CO. owned about 0.21% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $25,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 865.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,807,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,143 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 86,314.1% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,673,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,484,000 after acquiring an additional 920,742 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,459,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,945,000 after acquiring an additional 915,587 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 237.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,102,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,522,000 after acquiring an additional 775,520 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SGOV traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $100.47. 3,005,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,515,824. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.47.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

