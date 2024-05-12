iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Strategic Equity Management

Strategic Equity Management lowered its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 90.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,891 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 4.5% of Strategic Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,824,000 after buying an additional 17,959 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $611,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $297.71. 66,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,654. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.55. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $233.54 and a 52 week high of $300.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

