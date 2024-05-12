iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Strategic Equity Management

Strategic Equity Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 78.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,587 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 6.1% of Strategic Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,122. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The company has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.99.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

