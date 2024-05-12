Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 10,122 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,122 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $20,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 19.4% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in Republic Services by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 96,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,919,000 after buying an additional 37,690 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Republic Services by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 217.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,539,000 after acquiring an additional 52,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

NYSE RSG traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $189.24. 689,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,847. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $196.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.39.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.54%.

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

