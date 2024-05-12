Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $14.56 Million Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,473 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $14,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 176,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,984,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,487,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,984,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort purchased 171,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,535,584.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,085,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,832,080 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,299,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,182,310. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average of $31.44.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.