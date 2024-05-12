Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $18.46 Million Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148,279 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.12% of AerCap worth $18,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in AerCap by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 358,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,658,000 after acquiring an additional 65,082 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AerCap by 281.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 19,152 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 114,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 7.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AerCap by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,727,000 after buying an additional 46,404 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE AER traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,180. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $54.88 and a 52 week high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.73.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. AerCap’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on AerCap from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

