Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 8,117 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,117 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of PPL worth $14,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in PPL by 299.9% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 409,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 306,975 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,532,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,821,000 after acquiring an additional 115,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,997,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675,239. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $29.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPL. Bank of America raised their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

