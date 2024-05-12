Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 60,434 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Autoliv were worth $14,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Autoliv by 269.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.22.

Autoliv Price Performance

Autoliv stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.34. 371,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,877. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.66 and a 52 week high of $125.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.66 and its 200-day moving average is $109.95.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autoliv news, EVP Anthony J. Nellis sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $83,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autoliv news, EVP Anthony J. Nellis sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $534,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $35,868.63. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,868.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,606 shares of company stock worth $835,205 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

