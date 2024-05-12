Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Acquired by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,381.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $47.92. 664,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,937. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average of $48.15. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

