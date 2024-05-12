Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,551.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,739,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372,497 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 83,921,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,632 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,299 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,972,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 687,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after buying an additional 382,061 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.32. The stock had a trading volume of 732,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,776. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $26.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

