MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17), reports. The business had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 88.57% and a negative net margin of 53.60%.

NASDAQ MGNX traded down $11.36 on Friday, hitting $3.31. 34,882,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,072. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $21.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MGNX shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. TD Cowen cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on MacroGenics from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on MacroGenics from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.78.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 51,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $799,192.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,887,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,401,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,104,000 after acquiring an additional 598,500 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the third quarter worth $1,594,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,953,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,751,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the third quarter worth approximately $649,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

