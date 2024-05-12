45,000 Shares in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Bought by Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new position in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Evolv Technologies accounts for approximately 0.2% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies in the third quarter worth about $73,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Evolv Technologies news, Director David Mounts Gonzales bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $193,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Stock Down 38.5 %

EVLV stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 14,736,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,619. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.37. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $8.30.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 106.93% and a negative return on equity of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVLV. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Evolv Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

