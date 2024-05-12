CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.290-0.340 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $202.0 million-$222.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.5 million. CarGurus also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.29-0.34 EPS.

CarGurus Stock Up 8.7 %

CARG traded up $1.94 on Friday, reaching $24.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,955,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,974. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 86.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $24.76.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $223.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.05 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.44%. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CARG. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarGurus

In related news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 22,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $494,782.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,770.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 22,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $494,782.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,770.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 10,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $238,526.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 168,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,313.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,342 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

