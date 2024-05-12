Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.75 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 254.41%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.00. 5,066,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,792,403. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jon R. Duane purchased 6,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $60,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,943.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jon R. Duane bought 6,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $60,204.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 121,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,943.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Minardo John sold 47,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $722,071.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,642 over the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IRWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

