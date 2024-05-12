Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 346.2% from the April 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Enstar Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ESGRO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,591. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average is $24.40. Enstar Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

Enstar Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

