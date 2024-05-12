Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.47

Shares of Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and traded as low as $7.98. Seiko Epson shares last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 12,720 shares traded.

Seiko Epson Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Seiko Epson Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

